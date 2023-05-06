President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside Commonwealth leaders, will join millions of British citizens to witness the coronation of King Charles III

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other Commonwealth leaders at the Marlborough House in the United Kingdom in preparation for King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

The ceremony would become the first royal coronation in England in over 70 years when the late Queen Elizabeth was coronated.

King Charles III in a group photograph with other Commonwealth leaders before the coronation ceremony. Photo Credit: @Buharisallau1

As reported by TheCable, King Charles III's coronation ceremony is slated to hold on Saturday, May 6.

The ceremony symbolises welcoming the monarch as the leader of the United Kingdom.

King Charles ascended the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and will officially be crowned King of England at the coronation ceremony.

As reported by Punch, President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for England with an entourage which includes the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Others are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, world leaders expected to attend the ceremony include the wife of the President of the United States, Jill Biden, and the prime ministers of Australia and Canada.

It was gathered that King Charles III would meet with leaders from the Commonwealth nation before his coronation.

