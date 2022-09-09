With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes quite numerous arrangements in preparation for her funeral service and internment.

The Royal Family in a recent update on its website has announced that members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes for the Queen can do so in about six locations listed.

In its update titled, 'Mourning and Condolence arrangements at the Royal Residences', the Royal Family said the guidance is given to members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences.

Some Britons left floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Royal Family

It also stated that there would be no physical condolence book at the Royal Residences for the purpose of leaving tributes for the late Queen but an online register and its link can be found on their website.

Below are the locations where the public can leave their floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

1. The Buckingham Palace

At Buckingham Palace members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park.

Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.

2. Windsor Castle

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

3. Sandringham Estate

At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

4. Balmoral Castle

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

5. Palace of Holyroodhouse

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.

6. Hillsborough Castle

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

The Royal Family further added that further information on floral tributes at other public buildings and locations will be issued by the Cabinet Office.

