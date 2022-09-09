The Royal Family has announced that there would be no physical condolence register for the public to leave a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

The announcement titled 'Mourning and Condolence arrangements at the Royal Residences'was made on the website of the Royal Family on Friday, September 8

According to the family, any member of the public who wishes to leave tributes to the Queen can do so via a link provided on the website

Following the death of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family has announced mourning and condolence arrangements at the Royal residences.

A recent update shared on the Royal Family's website shows that there will be no physical condolences for the public to drop their messages and tributes to the late Queen.

There would be no physical condolence for the public to leave tribute messages to the Queen, the Royal Family has said. Photo: Royal Family

The update said that following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, His Majesty, King Charles III wishes that a period of Royal mourning is to be observed from the time of her passing until seven days.

Date for funeral to be announced soon

It also said a date for the Queen's funeral will be confirmed by the Royal Family in due course.

The update read in parts:

"Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."

In addition, the Royal Family stated that books of condolences can be found online since there would not be any at the Royal Residences across the United Kingdom.

It said:

"An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on the Royal website: https://www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence."

Members of the public are encouraged to drop their messages of condolence and tributes to the late Queen by filling out the form on the provided website.

The details needed for leaving a condolence message for the Royal Family following the death of the Queen include name, email address, location and message.

Once this is filled out the individual can preview his or her message before submitting to the Royal Family.

