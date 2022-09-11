The funeral of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8, has commenced

The Royal Family said that the coffin of the Queen has left the Balmoral Castle where she died to Edinburg

According to the family, the Queen's coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt

The coffin carrying the body of the longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, September 11, left Balmoral Castle for Edinburg, the Royal Family has said.

In a tweet shared by the official Twitter account of the family, Her Majesty, The Queen was accompanied by The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence.

The tweet also said that the cortege will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox, White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate.

Queen Elizabeth II's body has left Balmoral Castle where she died for Edinburg. Photo: Royal Family

Source: Twitter

A details information on the funeral of the late Queen said Her Majesty will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The state funeral would take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100hrs BST.

A statement by the Royal Family on its website said Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday, September 12.

It added:

"On the afternoon of Monday 12th September, a Procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

"The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the Coffin.

"Her Majesty's Coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects."

More details showed that on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 13, The Queen's coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening.

Accompanied by The Princess Royal, the coffin will be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.

The statement also added that on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, the Queen's coffin will be borne in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

There, The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.

It said:

"The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

"After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the Royal Family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

"During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen."

Lying-in-state to come to a close for the final funeral

The family also noted that on the morning of Monday, September 19, the lying-in-state will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

And from Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle through the Long Walk.

A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

No physical register? Royal Family releases fresh details for leaving condolence messages after Queen's death

The Royal Family announced that there would be no physical condolence register for the public to leave a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The announcement titled 'Mourning and Condolence arrangements at the Royal Residences'was made on the website of the Royal Family on Friday, September 8.

According to the family, any member of the public who wishes to leave tributes to the Queen can do so via a link provided on the website.

Hours before Queen's death, double rainbow appears at Buckingham Palace, many get emotional

A remarkable event which occured at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom got many emotional over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortly before the Queen's passing, a double rainbow appeared at the famous palace as many people who had thronged the location watched in awe.

While some said it was a sign of good things to come following the health conditions of the Queen at the time, others believed the British monarch had passed to the other side of the bridge.

Source: Legit.ng