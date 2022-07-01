The National Identity Management Commission has been ordered to produce the official details of David Ukpo, the organ donor for Sonia Ekweremadu.

The court's order was given by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, July 1, following the trial of the embattled lawmaker of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

The court has ordered NIMC to release David Ukpo's biodata to the Ekweremadus. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu

Nigerian Tribune reports that the court in its ruling ordered the release of the official details of Ukpo to the former deputy Senate president and his wife.

The details the court believes will aid the senator and his family in the ongoing attempted organ harvesting and child trafficking trial in the United Kingdom.

Also in its ruling, the court said ordered that a certified true copy (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata be released to the family by the NIMC, the Cable reports.

Adegboyega Awomolo, the counsel to Ekweremadu and his wife had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022 and filed on June 27, prayed the court to direct the NIMC to provide Ukpo's biodata.

The suit was filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested by the British Metropolitan police at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

The couple were said to have been arrested with $20,000 cash while on their way to Turkey where they were allegedly headed to secure an organ for their daughter, Sonia, who is suffering a kidney-related ailment.

Charges against the Ekweremadu read that the couple is involved in trafficking Ukpo who is said to be 15 years old with the intention of harvesting his organ for their daughter's treatment.

While Ekweremadu and his team of counsels have tried to substantiate that Ukpo is 21 years old, available details show that the UK prosecutor insists the supposed organ donor is 15 years old.

