The International Monetary Fund has said Nigeria and other African countries are vulnerable to higher food and fuel prices, low tourism revenues, and difficulty accessing the international capital market as a result of the war going on in Ukraine.

The managing director (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, disclosed this after meeting with African Ministers of Finance, African central bank governors, and representatives from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to discuss the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, US News reports.

In a statement on the IMF’s website, she said:

“The war in Ukraine is devastating the lives of millions of people and severely affecting the Ukrainian economy.

“Just as the global economy and the continent are beginning to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new crisis threatens to undo some of that progress.

“We discussed how to sustain Africa’s recovery — already lagging other regions — despite significant new obstacles."

A part of their agenda during the meeting was to discuss how to sustain Africa’s recovery, already lagging other regions despite significant new obstacles.

The IMF boss said the Fund is ready to help any African country address the repercussions of the war in terms of designing and implementing reforms through its policy advice, capacity development, and lending.

