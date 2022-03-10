Elon Musk-owned Tesla said it will pay Ukrainians who are willing to go fight Putin's forces salaries for three months

The company said this in an email to employees in Middle-East and Africa regions on Monday March 7, 2022

Tesla also said it will provide free charging for all of it 5,000 Ukrainian Tesla cars customers in Hungary and Poland

Tesla Cars, owned by Elon Musk has said any Ukrainian employee who wishes to return to Ukraine and help to oust Russian troops will be paid three months' salaries.

The offer was made in an email the company sent on Monday, March 7, 2022, to employees in the Middle East and Africa Region, a CNBC report says.

Elon Musk wants Tesla Ukrainian employees to fight Russia

Source: Getty Images

The email did not specify if employees from North America and elsewhere are also allowed.

According to the statement, Tesla says it plans to reassess the Russia-Ukraine war and its employees’ situations to know what more will be required after three months.

A call to service by Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky called up Ukrainians to fight back in February after the unprovoked invasion of the country.

In the email sent on Monday, almost two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Tesla employees were applauded for helping Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring its Starlink satellite service to Ukraine.

Aside from other things, the Energy Team of Tesla gathered and provided Lithium ion battery energy story systems known as Tesla Powerballs to run Starlink tools in Ukraine.

Innovative Tesla workers brought Starlink satellite to Ukraine

Tesla staff used inverters and charging cables that were given by the company’s certified installers in the area to assemble the Starlink-and-Powerball systems.

They also fitted AC cables from scrap at the company’s factory under construction outside Berlin to aid Starlink tools.

Even though Tesla does not operate in Ukraine, it said in the email that about 5,000 Tesla owners in the country and EV drivers could get a free vehicle charging at some of its stations in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

Other vehicle manufacturers like GM and Ford in the US moved swiftly to halt their business in Russia because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

