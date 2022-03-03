A high-ranking member of President Vladimir Putin's forces, Maj.Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky has been shot dead during combat in Ukraine

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division and a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army

The deceased who was a respected paratrooper is the most senior Russian figure to have died so far

Major-General Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division and a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army is dead. He was 47 years old.

Independent UK reports that Sukhovetsky was killed by a sniper during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin in a speech updating the Russian people on the progress of the conflict confirmed that a general had been killed in the war.

Sukhovetsky’s death was also confirmed by a local officers’ organisation in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia.

The respected paratrooper died on Wednesday, March 2, as Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian offensive, Daily Mail added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sukhovetsky graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in 1995, having started as a platoon commander before rising to chief of staff of the Guards airborne assault unit.

The deceased rose through the military ranks to take a series of leadership positions, and also took part in Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

Russia-Ukraine War: Nigerian Government Announces Steps To Take in Line With UN Sanctions

Source: Legit.ng