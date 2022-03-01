The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian troops have continued to raise concerns among world leaders

Various countries have announced their plans to sanction the Russian government's use of the military against Ukraine for attempting to join the NATO force

In the same vein, the Nigerian government has also said that it will abide by the provisions of the United Nations' Resolution to sanction Russia

The Nigerian government has condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military troops in the past days, Sahara Reporters says.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs said Nigeria is ready to take punishable actions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The minister admitted that the federal government will abide by and adopt measures imposed on the country in line with the provisions of the United Nations Resolution.

The Nigerian government has vowed to take action against Russia Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

While also condemning the use of force by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, Onyeama affirmed that the world must take collective action against Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 28, night, Onyeama said the Nigerian government will engage with the UN framework and will comply with its resolution in such incidents.

His words:

“We are going to act and engage within the framework of the United Nations. So if the United Nations adopts and imposes sanctions against Russia, we will comply with UN’s resolution.

“We made that very clear; we condemned it. First of all, military force is not the solution. We have spoken up about the territorial integrity that we recognise the integrity of Ukraine."

Also insisting that Nigeria's position on the matter is clear, Onyeama warned that under no circumstance would the country condone military intervention in another nation.

Ukraine: Great news as FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians to escape destinations

Earlier, the governments of Romania and Hungary had approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Russian invasion of Ukraine, violation of international norms - Analyst declares

In another report, a global analyst, Ademola Oshodi, described the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country, by the Russian troops as a gross violation of international norms and ethics.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, on Saturday, February 26, Oshodi said that America’s invasion of Iraq in 1990 was welcomed by Iraqis for the liberation of their country from the repressive Saddam Hussein's regime.

He, however, said that the vast majority of Ukrainians were not in support of the military incursion by Russia.

Source: Legit.ng