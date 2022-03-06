Two members of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces got married in an outdoor ceremony inspite of the invasion by Russian forces

Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov exchanged marriage vows on Sunday, March 6, at a checkpoint in Kyiv

The couple were surrounded by a group of fellow soldiers who joined in a chorus to serenade them, while two others played instruments

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two members of the country's 112 brigade of the territorial defense decided to take their relationship a step further.

A report by ABC News indicates that Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, both members of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, exchanged marriage vows at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov exchanged marriage vows at a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photo credit: @KyivPost

Source: Twitter

The volunteer military forces got married in an outdoor ceremony dressed in camouflage and wearing helmets on Sunday, March 6.

The bride, Lesya wearing a helmet over her white wedding veil was spotted carrying a bouquet of roses. When she and the groom sealed the nuptials with a kiss, she swapped the helmet for a veil, Daily Mail added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The couple who got married in an outdoor ceremony dressed in camouflage were serenaded by their fellow soldiers. Photo credit: @ronzheimer

Source: Twitter

Paul Ronzheimer, a German reporter shared a video of the wedding where a group of fellow soldiers serenenaded the couple.

A post on Twitter shared by Kyivpost, confirmed that the two fighters were joined by the military chaplain in the field conditions of the Ukraine-RussiaWar.

Tormer World Boxing Organization's heavyweight champion turned politician, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, said he was able to greet the newlywed.

Klitschko shared a video of the loved-up pair who according to him had been living in a civil marriage for a long time.

How to join Ukraine's army to help fight against Russia's invasion, embassy explains to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria said Nigerians who are willing to travel to Ukraine to help the country fight the Russian forces will have to provide $1,000 each (about N418,000) for their tickets and visas.

The Embassy stated this when some Nigerians converged on its premises in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, to express their readiness to join Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion.

Bohdan Soltys, the Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria, reportedly confirmed that $1,000 would be needed by each Nigerian volunteer.

Source: Legit.ng