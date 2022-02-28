As the Ukraine and Russia war thickens, the United States has given its citizen the best options that would guarantee their safety

In a recent advisory by the Department of States, the US urged its citizens in Russia to consider leaving the country as nations shut their airspace and airlines cancel flights

Earlier, the Russian shelling killed at least 11 civilians in Ukraine’s second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday amid peace talks

The United States Embassy on Sunday, February 27, recommended Americans in Russia to leave immediately following the invasion of Ukraine, CNN reports.

The embassy cited an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, this move by the US is coming hours after asking its citizens not to travel to Russia.

People queue by the grocery shop in Solomianska area on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The State Department stated:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available."

The embassy said in an advisory Sunday:

“An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available."

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens that the Department of State’s Travel Advisory level for Russia is at ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel."

It has asked U.S. citizens to have a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance, Reuters added.

The attack

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals, with U.S. and European governments imposing sanctions on Russian banks and financial institutions, Reuters added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack a special operation through which he aims to demilitarise Moscow's southern neighbor.

Ukraine: Great news as FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians to escape destinations

Earlier, the governments of Romania and Hungary had approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Russian invasion of Ukraine, violation of international norms - Analyst declares

In another report, a global analyst, Ademola Oshodi, described the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country, by the Russian troops as a gross violation of international norms and ethics.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, on Saturday, February 26, Oshodi said that America’s invasion of Iraq in 1990 was welcomed by Iraqis for the liberation of their country from the repressive Saddam Hussein's regime.

He, however, said that the vast majority of Ukrainians were not in support of the military incursion by Russia.

Source: Legit.ng