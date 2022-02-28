More support is coming for Ukraine amidst the invasion of the country by Russian forces under the command of Vladimir Putin

Finland on Monday, February 28 announced that the country will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as the invasion continues

The country also gave the green light to Estonia to send previously Finnish-owned field guns to Ukraine

Helsinki - As the world continues to isolate and sanction Russia, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Monday, February 28 announced that the country will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said the shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 food packages.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Reuters reports that Kaikkonen told a news conference after a government meeting that:

“The anti-tank weapons can be used to fight armoured vehicles.”

He also said Finland had decided it would supply Ukraine with helmets, bulletproof vests, and first aid equipment.

The UK Guardian reports that Kaikkonen hinted on Sunday, February 27 that the Finnish government was considering scrapping Finland’s long-standing policy of not allowing weapons to be exported to war zones.

The minister also said that Finland, which is not a Nato member and shares a long border with Russia, had given the green light to Estonia to send previously Finnish-owned field guns to Ukraine.

EU slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions

Al Jazeera reports that the European Union has imposed sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.

EU headquarters said those listed include propagandists who contributed to spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promoting a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine.

