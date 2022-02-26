People around the world have continued to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military

Ademola Oshodi, a global analyst, said it is wrong for the Russian government led by President Putin to order the invasion of a sovereign nation

According to him, the majority of Ukrainians were not in support of the military incursion by Russia unlike what happened when America invaded Iraq in 1990

FCT, Abuja - A global analyst, Ademola Oshodi, has described the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country, by the Russian troops as a gross violation of international norms and ethics.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, on Saturday, February 26, Oshodi said that America’s invasion of Iraq in 1990 was welcomed by Iraqis for the liberation of their country from the repressive Saddam Hussein's regime.

A global analyst, Ademola Oshodi, has said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international norms. Credit: Ademola Oshodi.

Source: Twitter

He, however, said that the vast majority of Ukrainians were not in support of the military incursion by Russia.

The analyst said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The Russian invasion of a sovereign country is a gross violation of international norms and ethics. Unlike America’s invasion of Iraq in 1990, Iraqis did initially welcome the liberation of their country from the repressive Saddam Hussein regime. However, the vast majority of Ukrainians are not in support of the military incursion."

Why Putin wouldn't have ordered the invasion of Ukraine

Oshodi further stated that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin and his Cozy Bear regime wouldn't have attempted the move as he maintained that it would be a lose-lose situation for him and the Russian nation.

He said that in the short term, it is going to be harsh for the people of Ukraine, the Western Europeans, and generally the global economy, adding that in the medium and long term, it is going to be a crushing blow for Russia.

Oshodi stated:

"I did lose the bet that President Putin and his Cozy Bear regime wouldn’t attempt the move, but what I am sure and consistent about is that it is a lose-lose for him and the Russian nation.

"In the short term, it is going to be harsh for the people of Ukraine, the Western Europeans, and generally the global economy. But In the medium and long term, it is going to be a crushing blow for Russia."

There will be stiff opposition against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

According to him, Russia cannot successfully take over Ukraine, hold the country militarily and politically, and not expect stiff sustained resistance from the international community; whether through military support, sanctions, social isolation, or a combination of two or more responses.

He added that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) would even be more active and in the footsteps of Russia.

The analyst emphasised:

"My next bet is the witnessing of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO, or some similar security alignment with the West, within the next 5 years.

"My heart goes out to Nigerians embroiled in the crisis in the eastern Slavic countries of Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia."

He, therefore, advised the Nigerian government to take good advantage of the rise in oil prices that has resulted from the unfortunate situation.

FG holds closed-door meeting with Russian, Ukrainian envoys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government on Friday, February 25, met with ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to Nigeria, Alexei Shebarshin and Kirdoda Valerii respectively.

It was reported that the meeting's agenda was the safest way to actualise the evacuation of Nigerians from both countries that are currently at war.

During a separate meeting with Shebarshin, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made it plain that the government would not allow Nigeria, a United Nations member state, to be violated by a country with which it has diplomatic relations.

Source: Legit.ng