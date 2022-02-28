It is a piece of news that would enliven the spirit of many, at home and abroad as Russian and Ukrainian delegations have finally decided to meet for peace talks

Belarus had earlier stated that it had prepared the venue that will host peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia, as Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine went into its fifth day

Following this move, Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus, a key Kremlin ally that has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine

On Monday, February 28, Russian and Ukrainian delegations began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal, The Punch added.

People wait for buses at a bus station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo credit: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Belta said:

“Russia and Ukraine are holding the first talks."

Aljazeera added that Ukraine and Russia agreed to hold talks at a venue near the Belarusian border, as Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country will “not give up a single inch of … territory."

The talks according to the news outlet would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Belarusian counterpart, the Ukrainian leader said.

Source: Legit.ng