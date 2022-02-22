The decision of Russia to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and also to send in troops has received widespread condemnation

Some of the countries who reacted strongly to Russia's actions include Kenya, Lithuanian, Japan among others

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president has vowed not give anything to anyone because they are on their land

Following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and the subsequent deployments of troops there, many countries have expressed outrage over Vladimir Putin's move.

Many of these countries have come out to publicly lambast Russia while countries like China deployed a milder approach, CNN reports.

Here are reactions from some of these countries:

Kenya

Kenya cites colonial past in condemnation of Russia moves

Kenya’s ambassador at the UN Martin Kimani said that Kenya and many African nations had been “birthed” with the end of colonialism and had not been able to set their own borders.

Lithuanian

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Putin’s move to recognize two separatist pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine puts “Kafka & Orwell to shame”.

Šimonytė wrote in a tweet:

“Putin just put Kafka & Orwell to shame: no limits to dictator's imagination, no lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross.”

Ukraine

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, the Ukraine ambassador to the UN condemned Russia's decision to recognize pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine as "illegal and illegitimate."

"Today the entire membership of the United Nations is under attack. The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable, regardless of any actions and statements by the Russian federation."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelensky says “we will not give anything to anyone”

“We are on our land, we are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone. And we are confident of this,” Zelensky said in his video address, adding said the move was a violation of Ukraine’s “national integrity and sovereignty."

India

India called for restraint on all sides

“The escalation of tensions along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest."

Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned Russia's recognition of two pro-Mosco.

He said:

"Our country will monitor the situation with grave concern and coordinate with the G7 and international community on strict responses, which includes sanctions."

China

China released a terse statement saying "all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions."

"We welcome and encourage every effort for and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions to address each other's concerns, on the basis of equality and mutual respect," said Zhang Jun in a statement that was significantly shorter than those of the council's major powers."

EU

EU foreign policy chief says Russia's illegal actions will not go unpunished.

US official

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said Russia’s move to recognize the independence of two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine regions “is a step away from diplomacy.”

South Korea

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and called for peace at a meeting of the country's National Security Council on Tuesday.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected and a peaceful resolution through dialogues must be sought after. It’s never desirable for the situation in Ukraine to deteriorate into an armed conflict. It’ll have a big impact politically and economically not only in Europe but also around the world."

Has the invasion started? Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, Putin has ordered troops into separatist-held parts of eastern Ukraine. According to the Russian government, this is a peacekeeping mission.

Putin gave the order hours after he signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Moscow-backed regions.

In the decree, he declared Moscow's official recognition over two breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine -- the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR), recognising them as independent states.

Source: Legit.ng