Ukrainian banks and government-owned websites were subjected to massive cyberattacks on Wednesday, February 22, 2022

Many of the websites returned a DDOS response, a statement by the Ukrainian minister of Digital Transformation

Ukraine was invaded by Russia after it imposed a statewide emergency rule against two breakaway regions

Banks and government-owned websites in Ukraine have become the target of Russian hackers who have taken the aggression to cyberspace.

The websites were subjected to several barrages of cyber onslaughts on Wednesday as Russia formally invaded Ukraine.

Banks in U kraine under cyberattack Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Source: Getty Images

Cyber onslaught from Russia paralyses websites in Ukraine

The websites were targeted by a DDOS attack, according to a statement by Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorove on the messaging platform, Telegram, Bloomberg reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ukraine has been subjected to two cyberattacks since late January. The latest occurred last week and affected the country’s leading banks which resumed operations afterwards within hours.

The DDOS attack against Ukraine on February 15, 2022 was the biggest in the country and both the UK and the US blamed it on Russia.

Why Russia invaded Ukraine

Due to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions. Ukraine moved closer to imposing a state of emergency nationwide, with Vladimir Putin saying he is open to negotiations and diplomatic solutions as long as Russia’s interests are secured.

Ukraine remains resolute

Ukraine has remained resolute, saying the state of emergency will continue for another 30 days.

The news agency, Interfax said several Ukrainian official websites, including those of the Cabinet of Ministers and the parliament were all subjected to attacks on Wednesday.

Banks in Nigeria in Danger as UK Warns of Potential Cyber Attack Sponsored by Russia

Legit.ng has reported that in the event that Russia attacks Ukraine, the resulting effect will be that the United Kingdom will apply pressure and sanctions including the seizure of properties linked to Russian oligarchs who have ties with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President.

This could result in Russia targeting financial institutions in Europe and around the world with vicious cyber-attacks, including Nigerian banks.

Two bank CEOs who got a letter from UK’s Financial Authority, said big banks in the UK have been warned about the dangers posed by Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine as it masses up close to 100,000 troops near the country, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Source: Legit.ng