The federal government has described as fake news a press release claiming that it released a travel advisory dated Friday, February 18

The Nigerian government reacted in a statement through the ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday, February 22

A travel advisory had gone viral asking Nigerians who intend traveling to countries between Russia and Ukraine to avoid unbearable risk

The federal government on Tuesday, February 22, denied urging nationals planning to travel to Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova to put it on hold.

The federal ministry of foreign affairs stated this in a tweet in reaction to a travel advisory contained in a press release dated Friday, February 18.

A viral press release claimed that all intending Nigerians planning to travel to these countries between Russia and Ukraine should pause because their embassies had stopped issuing visa with immediate effect following a “war alert”.

Legit.ng gathered that the ministry decribed the press release amid the growing tension between one of the world's superpowers, Russia and its neighbouring country Ukraine as fake news.

According to Francisca Omayuli, the ministry's spokesperson, the forged document with reference number and signatue did not emanate from the agency.

Omayuli, went on to note that the fake document in circulation does not represent the authorised template of the ministry.

Anger, condemnation, disappointment as Russia moves against Ukraine

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and the subsequent deployments of troops there, many countries have expressed outrage over Vladimir Putin's move.

Many of these countries have come out to publicly lambast Russia while countries like China deployed a milder approach.

Kenya’s ambassador at the UN Martin Kimani said that Kenya and many African nations had been “birthed” with the end of colonialism and had not been able to set their own borders.

Oil price nears $100 per barrel as Russia-Ukraine crisis thickens

Meanwhile as Russia and Ukraine crisis continues, the global oil price has risen towards $100 per barrel on supply.

This is as worries over the tension growing between the two countries continue to escalate after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Efforts by various governments to push for an economic rebound are however adding constraints to tight oil supplies across countries.

