A Nigerian woman on pilgrimage to Makkah found $5000, but she chose to act honestly and return the money to the owner

According to the story, the honest woman is identified as Hajiya Zainab, and she is from Plateau State

She was said to have found the money, which is about N7.9 million, from Masjidul Haram in Makkah on Tuesday

A Nigerian woman has been praised for her exemplary display of honesty after she returned the dollars she found in Makkah.

The woman is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for a pilgrimage, and she was said to have found a missing $5000 (about N7.9 million).

The honest woman returned the money she found to the rightful owner. Photo credit: Daily Trust and Getty Imaages/ Peter Dazeley.

The pilgrim is identified as Hajiya Zainab, and she is from Plateau state.

According to reporting by Daily Trust Newspaper, Hajiya Zainab's act of honesty was confirmed by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) and Plateau State Pilgrims Board, led by Hon. Daiyabu Dauda.

Nigerian pilgrim praised for returning missing $5000 she found

The report stated that she found the money at a place called Masjidul Haram.

Dauda said what Hajiya Zainab did was an act of remarkable kindness, noting that she embodied values of honesty.

She said her acts of compassion and trustworthiness are essential for Muslims. He prayed that her behaviour would inspire others to copy her example.

Dauda said:

“She demonstrated exceptional integrity and honesty by returning $5,000 she found in Masjidul Haram to its rightful owner. That’s a remarkable act of kindness! Her actions embody the values of honesty, trustworthiness, and compassion, which are essential for a Muslim. May her story inspire others to emulate her exemplary behaviour."

The woman returned $5000 she found while on pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Abdullah Al-Eisa.

More on Hajj and Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah

Meanwhile, it was also reported that a Nigerian pilgrim delivered a baby in Makkah while on pilgrimage.

The pilgrim, said to be from Zamfara state gave birth to her baby at the Makkah’s Maternity and Children Hospital.

Photos seen online showed the woman and her baby.

Taxi driver takes money she picked to radio station

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video resurfaced in which a Nigerian taxi driver found $60,000 in his car and took it to a radio station in order to find the rightful owner.

The taxi driver picked up the money when the naira was N750 to $1, but he could not bring it immediately as he fell ill.

According to Ahmed Isah, also known as Ordinary President, the money was contained in two nylon bags.

He found over $60,000 and also money in other currencies. As of the time the video was recorded, $1 was N750, which means the money was around N45 million.

Ordinary President expressed happiness that the driver did not think of keeping the money for himself but brought it to the station.

