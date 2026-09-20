Forbes Real-Time Billionaires tracker ranked Femi Otedola at No. 2,104 globally as his net worth crossed $2 billion on September 19, 2026

First HoldCo shares climbed 10% to an all-time high of N162.80 on September 18, pushing Otedola's stake past N2 trillion in a single trading day

Otedola holds 27.6% of First HoldCo and has continued buying more shares in 2026 through his firm Calvados Global Services Limited

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has joined the global two-billion-dollar club for the first time, after Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires tracker pegged his fortune at $2 billion as of September 19, 2026, placing him at No. 2,104 on the global wealth list.

The milestone marks a $200 million jump from the $1.8 billion Forbes assigned to him in August and a gain of roughly $700 million compared to the $1.3 billion figure recorded in March 2026.

Femi Otedola's fortune has increased by $200 million from Forbes' August valuation to reach $2 billion. Photo: Femi Otedola

Source: Getty Images

The surge is tied largely to the sharp rise in the share price of First HoldCo, the financial services group in which Otedola holds a dominant position.

First HoldCo stake surpasses N2 trillion

On September 18, First HoldCo shares rose 10% to close at a record N162.80, an all-time high for the stock. At that price, Otedola's holding of 12,338,876,586 shares, representing about 27.6% of the company, was valued at over N2 trillion.

According to market data tracked by Billionaires Africa, that single trading session added roughly N182.6 billion ($138 million) to the worth of his stake.

Before the latest rally, the stake had been valued at about $1.52 billion at the prevailing exchange rate, already making First HoldCo the largest listed component of Otedola's overall wealth.

Otedola keeps buying First HoldCo shares

Otedola began building his position in First HoldCo in 2021 and took over as chairman of the company in January 2024. He has continued adding to his shareholding in 2026, with acquisitions carried out through his investment vehicle, Calvados Global Services Limited.

First HoldCo's share price rally has added billions of naira to the value of Femi Otedola's investment. Photo: First Bank

Source: Facebook

In August alone, he purchased 95.7 million First HoldCo shares for N12.58 billion via Calvados, which pushed his stake to approximately 27.7% at the time, according to regulatory filings.

Beyond First HoldCo, Forbes lists Otedola as holding a 5% stake in Geregu Power after he sold his majority interest in the power generation firm in 2025 for close to $750 million.

Dangote secures new net worth

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has also reached his highest-ever recorded net worth after Forbes released its latest ranking of the world’s billionaires.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker, Dangote’s fortune rose to $51.3 billion, placing him among the 40 richest people in the world.

The latest Forbes ranking, which tracks 3,397 billionaires worldwide, ranked the Nigerian industrialist 36th globally.

First HoldCo leads list of 10 most valuable banks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First HoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria, has emerged as the most valuable banking stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), overtaking Zenith Bank after a strong rally in its share price lifted its market capitalisation to N4.80 trillion.

Data compiled by Legit.ng from NGX trading on Monday showed that First HoldCo displaced Zenith Bank from the top position, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) ranked third.

Source: Legit.ng