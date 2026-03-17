Remote work has reshaped global mobility and allowed professionals to choose where they live without changing careers

Governments across Europe, Asia and the Americas introduced financial incentives to attract new residents and revive shrinking communities

Cash grants, housing subsidies and startup funding emerged as tools to compete for digital nomads and entrepreneurs

Remote work is reshaping how people choose where to live, breaking a link that once tied careers tightly to geography. A growing share of professionals now earn their income online, allowing them to base themselves far from traditional job centres.

That shift is opening doors for people who want to live abroad without changing careers or employers.

Remote work is changing where people choose to live. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For much of the past century, international relocation was largely limited to corporate postings, retirement migration, or long immigration processes. Today, remote employment, online businesses and creator-driven income models have expanded those options.

Many professionals now recognise that their work can travel with them, freeing them to prioritise lifestyle, cost of living and personal goals over proximity to an office.

Remote work redraws migration map

This change is already reflected in migration patterns. Studies tracking where Americans relocate overseas show affordability, flexibility and global mobility playing a growing role in destination choices.

The digital nomad economy is also accelerating. Workforce consultancy MBO Partners estimates that about 18.5 million Americans now consider themselves digital nomads, a rise of more than 150 percent since 2019.

A recent study by Gallup found that roughly one in four U.S. workers now works remotely at least part of the time. That reality makes living abroad more feasible for professionals, freelancers, founders and creators whose income is not location dependent.

Countries are now offering money to attract talented individuals to their country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

As this population grows, governments are rethinking immigration and residency rules. Several countries are now testing financial incentives to attract new residents, hoping to reverse population decline, revitalise rural areas or draw in entrepreneurial talent.

Governments turn to cash incentives

Across Europe, Asia and the Americas, relocation programmes are emerging that offer direct payments, housing support, tax relief or startup funding. For people already exploring digital nomad visas or long-term relocation, these incentives are becoming part of the decision-making process.

Below are eight countries offering programmes aimed at attracting newcomers according to Vanguard.

Italy

Small towns in regions such as Calabria, Sardinia and Puglia offer grants that can reach 30,000 euros for people who relocate and start businesses. Some municipalities also sell homes for one euro, with renovation requirements.

Switzerland

The village of Albinen provides payments of about 25,000 Swiss francs per adult and 10,000 per child for families who settle long term and buy property.

Japan

Authorities offer subsidies to families moving from Tokyo to rural areas. Some grants reach one million yen per child, alongside housing or business support.

Spain

Rural villages provide varying incentives, including housing assistance and job opportunities, aimed at countering ageing populations.

Greece

On islands such as Antikythera, families receive housing, land and monthly stipends to support permanent relocation.

Ireland

Through the Our Living Islands strategy, authorities support property renovation and development in remote island communities.

Croatia

Smaller municipalities offer housing subsidies, complementing the country’s digital nomad visa programme.

Chile

Rather than residency grants, Chile focuses on entrepreneurs. Programmes like Start-Up Chile provide funding and support to founders willing to build businesses locally.

10 countries with world’s strongest militaries in 2026

In a separate report, Legit.ng noted that Military power rankings continue to evolve as nations invest heavily in personnel, technology, and strategic reach to protect their interests and project influence beyond their borders.

Measuring strength now goes far beyond troop numbers, drawing on defence spending, weapons sophistication, global deployment capacity, and emerging domains such as cyber and space operations.

Here are ten countries with the strongest military in the world.

Source: Legit.ng