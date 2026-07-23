Arsenal made an exploratory enquiry for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as the club searches for wide reinforcements

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool

Arsenal's pursuit comes after the club missed out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea for £117m

Arsenal have made an initial enquiry about RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as Mikel Arteta's side look to strengthen their attacking options following a frustrating start to the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are among several clubs that asked to be kept in the loop on the conditions of any potential deal for the 19-year-old Ivorian international.

Arsenal has turned its attention to Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande after missing out on Morgan Rodgers to Chelsea. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

However, the club's interest remains at an early, exploratory stage and has not progressed further during the current window, Football London reports.

Arsenal's search for wide cover

The move comes after Arsenal failed to sign Morgan Rogers, who completed a £117 million switch to Chelsea despite a lengthy pursuit by the North London club, Sky Sports reports.

Arsenal had valued the England international at roughly £80 million, falling well short of what was eventually agreed.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has since turned his attention to alternatives, with Bradley Barcola, Mika Godts, and Kerim Alajbegovic among the players scouted by the club.

Diomande is not short of suitors as Liverpool saw an approach worth around £85 million rejected by Leipzig, while Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be the player's preferred destination.

The French champions have yet to meet Leipzig's asking price, believed to be in the region of £94 million.

Diomande registered 12 goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga last season, helping Leipzig finish third and secure Champions League football, which has strengthened the German club's hand in any negotiations.

Arsenal's pursuit of top talent has run into similar walls before.

Last summer, they were unable to agree a deal with Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko and chose not to match the £73.7 million fee that eventually took the striker to Manchester United.

Berta instead moved for Viktor Gyokeres, who went on to score 14 goals and become the club's top scorer as they won the Premier League title.

Arsenal upgrades remain a priority

The departure of Leandro Trossard has left a gap on the left flank that Arsenal are keen to fill.

The Gunners position, however, remains firm: they will not be pushed into paying significantly above their own valuation of a target and are prepared to look elsewhere rather than overpay.

On a more positive note, Arsenal have already wrapped up the signing of Christos Tzolis, with the club and Club Brugge agreeing a £34 million fee, adding another option to Arteta's forward line as the champions prepare for a title defence.

Arsenal sign Real Madrid goalkeeper

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's latest signing, Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who joined the club on a free transfer following her departure from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez's experience and skill are expected to significantly bolster Arsenal's goalkeeping unit as they aim for both domestic and European success in the upcoming season.

Source: Legit.ng