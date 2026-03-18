Iran carried out the execution of a man convicted of spying for Israel, according to judicial authorities

The judiciary said the convict provided sensitive images and information to Israel’s intelligence agency

The case was linked to Iran’s long-running covert conflict with Israel

Iran has carried out the execution of a man accused of spying for Israel, according to a report published by the country’s judiciary-linked media outlet.

The judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, identified the executed man as Kurosh Keyvani. The report said he was convicted after being found “guilty of providing Israel's spy agency, Mossad, with pictures and information about sensitive locations in Iran.”

Iran’s judiciary announced the execution of a man convicted of espionage. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Reuters, the execution was carried out following the completion of legal proceedings.

Allegations tied to intelligence activities

Iranian authorities said the case was linked to intelligence gathering for Mossad. The report did not provide further details on when Keyvani was arrested or how long the investigation lasted.

Iranian judicial cases involving national security charges are typically handled by special courts.

Officials have repeatedly warned against cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies, describing such acts as serious threats to national security.

Executions related to espionage cases have increased in recent years, particularly those connected to alleged Israeli operations.

Iran and Israel have been locked in a prolonged shadow conflict involving cyber activity, covert operations and regional proxy confrontations. Tehran has accused Israel of conducting sabotage, assassinations and intelligence operations inside Iran.

Judicial media reported the case involved alleged links to Israel’s intelligence agency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Iran has executed several individuals it accused of maintaining links with Mossad or aiding its activities. The government maintains that such measures are necessary to deter espionage and protect strategic interests.

Iran threatens world economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iran declared readiness for a prolonged conflict that could cripple the global economy as hostilities in the Middle East intensified and critical trade routes came under threat.

The warning followed attacks on commercial shipping and fresh signals from Tehran that vessels linked to the United States and its allies would be considered legitimate targets.

The statement came as Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that handles a major share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

The development contrasted sharply with remarks from US President Donald Trump, who told Axios the conflict would end soon because American forces had limited remaining targets inside Iran.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the deteriorating security situation. Prices have climbed steadily since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a wider regional war.

The surge prompted the International Energy Agency to announce the release of 400 million barrels of oil from member states’ reserves, its largest coordinated drawdown to date.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the US-Iran war, a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, and Saudi authorities confirmed this on Sunday. Two people were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Civil Defence said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Source: Legit.ng