The members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly referred to as the Shi'ites, have staged protests at the National Mosque in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, expressing their support for Iran on Friday, March 13.

The group started the demonstration after they attended the regular Friday prayer at the National Mosque at the Nigerian capital.

Pro-Iranian protesters storm Abuja, Lagos, Bauchi and Kaduna Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the protesters started by shouting "Allahu Akbar", and they quickly gathered a number of supporters around the Mosque.

It was learnt that the crowd soon grew to about 200 people when they began shouting slogans and condemning the United States and Israel, while reiterating their support for Iran. Some of their chants are "shame to Israel", shame to America", and "we support Iran."

Similarly, the group staged the same protests at Idimota Central Mosque in Lagos and on the streets of Bauchi and Kaduna states.

This came amid the growing tension in the Middle East after the latest escalation of the unrest in the region, after the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran and killed the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Last week, the Shi'ite group staged similar protests in no fewer than eight states in Nigeria against the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, are carrying out the protests across the eight states, which include Lagos, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, Bauchi and Yobe respectively.

The demonstrators are condemning the joint military action against the Islamic country on the Asian continent. The development has led to tension within the region.

During the demonstration, the protesters marched through the Maryland axis, carrying banners and placards and denounced what they called an "invasion" of Iran and the targeted assassination of the Iranian leader.

On Saturday, February 28, the US, in a joint military operation with Israel, attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The killing of the Iranian leader led to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. Iran has continued to attack Israel and the US facilities in neighbouring countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and many others.

As part of its efforts to win the war, the US announced the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, alleging they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Source: Legit.ng