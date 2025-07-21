A Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into a school building in Diabari, Dhaka during a routine training flight, killing 19 people including the pilot

The aircraft encountered a sudden technical fault shortly after take-off, prompting the pilot to steer it away from crowded areas in a bid to reduce casualties

A high-level investigation has been launched by the air force to determine the cause of the tragic accident

A Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into a two-storey school building in Diabari, Uttara on Monday, causing a devastating accident that claimed 19 lives, including that of Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam Sagar.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate confirmed the incident in a public statement, attributing the tragedy to a technical malfunction shortly after take-off.

Pilot’s Final Decision Before Plane Crashed into School and Killed 19 People Released. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Technical fault in FT-7 BGI fighter jet

The jet reportedly took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker in Kurmitola at 1:06pm as part of a scheduled training mission. According to ISPR, the aircraft encountered a mechanical fault soon after it became airborne.

Despite the malfunction, the pilot attempted to prevent widespread harm by steering the jet away from populated areas.

“To manage the situation and prevent major damage, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, made every effort to steer the aircraft from a densely populated area to a less crowded location.”

The crash occurred within minutes of the malfunction, striking Milestone School and College and sparking widespread panic in the Dhaka neighbourhood.

Diabari school crash leaves 19 dead

The fatal collision with the educational building killed at least 19 individuals, including Lt. Sagar, and left another 164 injured, as detailed in the ISPR statement.

“Unfortunately, the jet crashed unexpectedly into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Dhaka. The sudden accident resulted in 19 deaths, including the pilot, and 164 injuries.”

Emergency teams responded swiftly to rescue survivors and secure the site, while parents and community members gathered in grief outside the wreckage.

A high-level committee has been established by the air force to investigate the cause of the technical failure. The ISPR has promised further information upon completion of the inquiry.

Source: Legit.ng