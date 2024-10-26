Israel has announced the launching of missile attacks on Iran, describing it as a day of reckoning with the view of destroying the military capability of the Islamic country

Tehran has confirmed the attack, saying it caused limited damage and that its air defence successfully repealed the attack

The US military had also confirmed the attacks adding that it was not part of the operation and described it as an exercise of self-defence

Israel has conducted airstrikes on Iran, targeting approximately 20 sites in response to Iran's October 1 missile attack. The Israeli military operation said it was "Days of Reckoning," aimed to destroy Iran's capabilities for producing missiles, surface-to-air missile systems, and other air defence systems.

Iran's military confirmed that the strikes hit military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran provinces. However, they downplayed the impact, describing the damage as "limited." The Israeli military's actions demonstrate its resolve to counter perceived threats from Iran.

Why Israel attacks Iran

According to Aljazeera, the strikes are a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, which have been rising due to Iran's nuclear program and support for anti-Israel militant groups. Israel considers Iran its greatest threat, and this operation marks a proactive stance against potential aggression.

The US National Security Council has acknowledged Israel's strikes, characterizing them as an "exercise in self-defence." However, they clarified that Washington did not participate in the operation. The US has been a major supporter and ally of Israel in the Middle East.

Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, cautioning that it will "be obligated to respond" again and has "additional targets" if necessary. With Israel's airspace closed until 8:30 am local time (05:30 GMT), the situation remains volatile, and global attention is focused on potential further developments.

Israel kills Hamas leader in Gaza

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel had announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was believed to be the mastermind of the October 7 terror attack.

The killing of Yahya Sinwar has sparked hope among Western leaders that it would mark the beginning of peace in Gaza.

Over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 2.2 million residents have been displaced by the Israeli forces.

