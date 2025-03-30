Over 1600 People Confirmed Dead After Earthquake Strikes Myanmar
- A devastating earthquake in Myanmar claimed over 1,600 lives and left more than 3,400 people missing, while its impact caused a high-rise collapse in Bangkok, resulting in 11 deaths
- Rescue operations continued for a second night in both countries, as families awaited news of their loved ones, with faint hope after a woman was pulled from the rubble in Mandalay after 30 hours
- The United Nations highlighted the immense humanitarian needs in Myanmar, already burdened by conflict, and called for international support to assist affected populations
A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar over 24 hours ago, causing widespread devastation and claiming 1,644 lives, according to the country’s military government.
Additionally, 3,408 people remain missing, and 139 have been reported as injured. The impact of the earthquake extended beyond Myanmar’s borders, with a high-rise under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsing as a result.
Fatalities in Bangkok and ongoing rescue efforts
In Bangkok, official figures revealed 11 fatalities, 32 injuries, and 83 missing individuals after the building collapse.
Fire and Rescue Thailand confirmed on social media that another body had been recovered as search efforts entered their second night.
Friends and relatives in both nations anxiously awaited updates on loved ones, bolstered by hope after a woman was rescued from rubble in Mandalay, Myanmar, after 30 hours.
Myanmar’s earthquake response amid conflict
Rescue operations in Myanmar continued amidst reports of military airstrikes in regions under states of emergency.
The National Unity Government announced that the People's Defence Force (PDF) would enforce a two-week pause in offensive operations within earthquake-affected areas, allowing resources to focus on relief efforts.
UN highlights ‘enormous’ humanitarian needs
Michael Dunford, UN World Food Programme country director in Myanmar, highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis, which had already impacted over 19 million people due to prolonged conflict.
He emphasised the need for international support and improved access to deliver vital assistance to affected regions.
About Myanmar
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is a Southeast Asian nation bordered by Thailand, Laos, China, India, and Bangladesh. Rich in natural resources and cultural diversity, it is home to over 135 ethnic groups, with Buddhism being the dominant religion.
Its capital is Naypyidaw, while Yangon (formerly Rangoon) is its largest city and economic hub. Myanmar's history includes periods of monarchy, colonial rule under the British, and military governance.
Despite its picturesque landscapes and heritage, the country faces ongoing challenges, including civil conflict and humanitarian crises. Myanmar’s struggle for democracy and development remains a central focus of international attention.
Fresh earthquake rocks Myanmar
Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 144 people were reportedly killed, and over 730 were said to be injured as a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Myanmar on Friday, March 28.
This was disclosed by the head of the military government in the country. Also, another strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude hit the country and its tremors were felt across Thailand and China.
The military government, in an official statement, explained that the incident triggered the collapse of hundreds of buildings several miles away in Thailand.
