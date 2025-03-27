Six Russians died when the Sindbad submarine sank off Hurghada, but 39 tourists were successfully rescued

The vessel, designed for underwater viewing, had 50 people onboard, including tourists from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden

Egyptian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, depicting the ongoing concerns about safety in the nation’s vital tourism sector

Six Russians lost their lives on March 27 after a viewing submarine named "Sindbad" sank off the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt.

According to Reuters, local authorities confirmed that 39 foreign tourists, along with five Egyptian crew members, were onboard the vessel during the tragic incident.

The Red Sea Governorate announced that no passengers or crew were left unaccounted for after rescue operations, with survivors being transported to hotels and hospitals in Hurghada.

Submarine equipped for marine life viewing

The Sindbad submarine was designed with large portholes to offer passengers a unique view of the Red Sea's vibrant coral reefs and marine life.

It could descend to a depth of 25 metres, appealing to tourists seeking a pleasurable underwater experience. The vessel’s design stood in stark contrast to deep-sea submersibles used in extreme adventure explorations, such as the Titan submersible that tragically imploded in 2023.

Tourism industry and safety concerns in Egypt

The Red Sea plays a vital role in Egypt's tourism industry, which is a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. Successive governments have worked diligently to bolster tourism through security measures and development initiatives.

However, the sinking of the Sindbad highlights concerns over safety, especially with recent incidents involving tourist vessels in the region.

Egyptian authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the submarine’s sinking, according to Red Sea Province Governor Amr Hanafy.

Egypt’s position in tourism revenue

Despite the safety challenges, Egypt remains a top destination in Africa for tourists, drawing millions with its cultural attractions such as the pyramids of Giza and Nile cruises.

According to a United Nations report, Egypt led Africa in tourism revenues in 2024, generating $14.1 billion—more than double its income from the Suez Canal.

About Hurghada

Hurghada, located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, is a renowned resort city celebrated for its vibrant marine life, pristine beaches, and year-round sunshine.

Originally a small fishing village, it has transformed into one of Egypt's top tourist destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe. Hurghada offers a range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling, and glass-bottom boat tours, showcasing the region’s stunning coral reefs and underwater treasures.

