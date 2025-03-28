No less than 144 people were reportedly killed, and over 730 were said to be injured as a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Myanmar on Friday, March 28. This was disclosed by the head of the military government in the country.

Also, another strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude hit the country and its tremors were felt across Thailand and China. The military government, in an official statement, explained that the incident triggered the collapse of hundreds of buildings several miles away in Thailand.

According to Yahoo News, three people were said to have died at the country's capital, and authorities were making efforts to rescue 81 people who were said to have been trapped under the rubble of a high-rise that was under construction.

