Breaking: 144 Dead, Over 700 Injured as Fresh Earthquake Rocks Myanmar
No less than 144 people were reportedly killed, and over 730 were said to be injured as a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Myanmar on Friday, March 28. This was disclosed by the head of the military government in the country.
Also, another strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude hit the country and its tremors were felt across Thailand and China. The military government, in an official statement, explained that the incident triggered the collapse of hundreds of buildings several miles away in Thailand.
According to Yahoo News, three people were said to have died at the country's capital, and authorities were making efforts to rescue 81 people who were said to have been trapped under the rubble of a high-rise that was under construction.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng