United States – Unusually fierce and destructive weather struck across multiple U.S. states over the weekend, spawning violent tornadoes, blinding dust storms, and fast-moving wildfires that claimed at least 39 lives.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported on Sunday that over 400 homes were damaged as wildfires swept through the state, including 74 homes destroyed in and around Stillwater.

39 Confirmed Dead After Wildfires and Dust Storms Damaged 400 Homes, Location Announced

The department confirmed four fatalities linked to the fires and high winds.

Tornadoes cause devastation in several states

In Mississippi, Hailey Hart and her fiancé Steve Romero survived a harrowing ordeal as a tornado tore through their home in Tylertown.

Taking refuge in their car with their dogs, they endured the tornado's destruction as their vehicle rolled and shattered before stabilising.

Nearby, Hart’s grandparents escaped unscathed after their house collapsed while they sheltered in a bathroom. Across the state, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed six deaths and over 200 displaced residents following tornadoes that ravaged three counties.

Meanwhile, Missouri experienced widespread devastation, with at least 12 fatalities reported. In Wayne County, rescuers found five bodies in the rubble of a home.

Coroner Jim Akers described one site as “just a debris field” with floors overturned and walls serving as the ground. In Arkansas, officials reported three fatalities related to the severe weather.

Dust storms and wildfires add to casualties

39 Confirmed Dead After Wildfires and Dust Storms Damaged 400 Homes, Location Announced

High winds fuelled wildfires and dust storms, compounding the destruction in Texas and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma alone faced over 130 reported fires, with Governor Kevin Stitt describing the conditions as overwhelming due to 70 mph wind speeds. Two fatalities were confirmed in the state. Dust storms in Kansas caused an eight-person fatality in a highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles. Amarillo, Texas, also saw three deaths related to dust storm crashes.

Storm shelters and calls for support

In Alabama, at least three people, including an 82-year-old woman, were killed as tornadoes swept through the state.

A recreation centre shelter in Troy housed over 200 residents during the storms but suffered damages that forced its closure. Authorities expressed gratitude for the protection offered during the crisis.

President Donald Trump extended support via his social media platform, urging prayers for affected communities and pledging federal assistance.

Communities begin recovery efforts

Families, volunteers, and emergency teams worked tirelessly over the weekend to clear debris, salvage belongings, and provide aid.

Forecasters have warned that dangerous weather conditions may persist in some areas, with parts of Texas and Oklahoma facing continued fire risks.

As the nation reckons with the devastation, local and federal officials are rallying resources to assist recovery efforts and rebuild impacted communities.

