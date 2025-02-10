Tragedy struck on Monday, February 10, 2025, at the premises of the Daejeon elementary school in South Korea

A female teacher in her 40s allegedly stabbed an eight-year-old female student to death in the school

The victim was found on the second floor of the school after her parents reported her missing to the police authorities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Daejeon South Korea- A female teacher has allegedly stabbed an eight-year-old student to death at the Daejeon elementary school in South Korea.

The suspect confessed to the crime after cops found her and the young girl inside the school on Monday evening, February 10, 2025.

The police found the teacher and the student at around 6pm on Monday, February 10, 2025. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes. Photo credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The police found the teacher who is in her 40s and the girl at around 6 pm.

As reported by The Sun UK, the police found her on the second floor of the school after her parents reported her missing.

A local fire department official said the student had stab wounds to her neck and face.

The student was rushed to hospital "in an unconscious state" and t

The student tragically died in the hospital after she was rushed after she was in rushed their in an unconscious state"

Local media reported that the teacher also had stab wounds on her neck and arm and she reportedly underwent surgery on her injuries.

The police are now investigating if they may have been self-inflicted and will question her when she regains her health.

It has been revealed that the girl was at an after-school childcare session.

The victim was also due to attend a private art class shortly before being targeted.

Cops were first notified by the child's parents who reported her missing from the art class.

Police found the teacher had taken a leave of absence due to depression and had only returned to the school late last year.

Legit.ng also reported that an Anambra-based pastor, Mr. Elijah Emeka Ibeabuchi, reportedly sent his wife to an early grave.

According to reports making the rounds, the cleric allegedly stabbed his wife, the late Ogechukwu Okafor, to death in the state.

The Anambra state government, through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, has launched an investigation into the alleged murder.

Commercial Sex Worker Stabs Client to Death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 48-year-old man identified simply as Okafor was stabbed to death by a sex worker at Jakande Housing Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

The state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the sex worker, Joy Kelvin, has been arrested.

According to Hundeyin, Okafor was rushed to General Hospital, Marina, Lagos, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng