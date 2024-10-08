A 48-year-old man identified simply as Okafor was stabbed to death by a sex worker at Jakande Housing Estate in Lekki, Lagos

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the sex worker, Joy Kelvin, has been arrested

According to Hundeyin, Okafor was rushed to General Hospital, Marina, Lagos, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty

Lekki, Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested a sex worker, Joy Kelvin, for allegedly stabbing a 48-year-old man identified simply as Okafor to death at Jakande Housing Estate in Lekki.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning at about 5:30 am after the deceased took the prostitute to his house to spend the night.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the deceased’s friend reported that Okafor was stabbed to death by the suspect.

As reported by The Punch, Hundeyin said the incident was reported at the Ilasan Police Division at about 7 am.

Hudeyin further stated that a team of police detectives visited the scene, took photographs, and evacuated the corpse to the morgue for autopsy.

“Today, October 7, 2024, at approximately 07:20 am, a complainant reported at Ilasan Division that earlier that day at about 05:32 hours, he received a call from a friend stating that Okafor, a 48-year-old male and also his friend, was stabbed in his house at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki, Lagos, by Joy Kelvin, a female prostitute he had brought home overnight."

Hundeyin said investigations are ongoing while efforts were underway to locate the deceased’s family members.

