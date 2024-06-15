Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and religious affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Eid-el-Kabir 2024, the day when Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal, is upon us.

For many Muslims, the Eid-el-Kabir (also called Eid-al-Adha) celebration is a time to be merry, a period to give, share love, and be generous to people.

Muslim faithful hold Eid prayers in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Legit.ng highlights everything you need to do on Eid-el-Kabir:

1) Make ghusl (a shower or bath)

It is Sunnah (the way of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him) for a Muslim to bathe before going out to the congregational prayers, whether it is the Eid or Friday prayer.

This symbolises purity.

2) Eat breakfast before going out to prayer

It is recommended to eat something before attending the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, which are typically held in the morning.

The reason for this is to ensure that you have enough energy to participate in the prayers and the activities that follow.

3) Wear the best clothes you have

A Muslim should dress for Eid in his or her best clothes, and go out to see his friends and visit his relatives looking good.

This is customary and well-known among people at all times, and this is their tradition; it is part of expressing joy and happiness on a truly special day.

4) Apply fragrance/perfume

During Eid, the application of perfume is good.

By adorning themselves with fragrance, individuals express gratitude to Allah and embrace the joy of the Eid festivities.

5) Say the general takbeerat after Fajr prayer

Muslims should recite the Takbeer after the Fajr (dawn) prayer and continue to repeat it until the Eid prayer.

Takbeer is a declaration of the greatness of Allah the Almighty and a way of expressing gratitude to Him.

It was narrated from ‘Abdur-Rahman bin Sa’d bin ‘Ammar bin Sa’d, the Mu’adhdhin, that his father narrated, from his father, that his grandfather said: “The Prophet (PBUH) used to say the Takbir between the two sermons, and he used to say the Takbir a great deal in the sermon of ‘Eid.

6) Use different route on the way back from mosque

Jabir (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: 'On the occasion of the Eid, the Prophet would proceed to the prayer place taking one route and returning from another.

Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) said:

"When the Prophet (Peace and blessings be upon Him) went to Eid Prayer, he would return through a different route."

7) Perform Eid prayer in congregation

As indicated, Eid-el-Kabir Salah (prayer) takes place in the early morning (after Fajr) on the first day of Eid.

Muslims are encouraged to pray in Jama'ah (congregation) with their local community on occasions such as these. Please check with your local mosque for the prayer schedule in your local area.

8) Connect with friends and family

Wish your friends and family “Eid Mubarak” (meaning “Blessed Eid”) to express your joy and good wishes.

It is a happy occasion, so believers should always celebrate it with their family and friends.

9) Exchange gifts

We can give gifts on Eid-el-Kabir to family and relatives because these are days of happiness on which it is mustahabb (desirable) to uphold ties, show kindness, and eat and drink plenty.

It is a good custom that is one of the symbols of Eid.

