FCT, Abuja - Eid-el-Kabir (also called Eid-el-Adha) is celebrated annually by Muslims worldwide through the sacrifice of animals to reflect Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, for the sake of God.

The animal (could be ram, goat, cow, or camel) sacrifice signifies the end of the Muslims' pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

A man holds a ram at a market ahead of the annual Muslim holiday of Eid-el-Kabir. Photo credit: Ozan Kose

Source: Getty Images

Before purchasing any of the aforementioned animals, an international Muslim scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Ferkus, advised Muslims to ask for the age of the animal because an under-age animal cannot be sacrificed for the Eid-el-Kabir feast.

Various Islamic scholars insisted the age of the animal individuals planned to sacrifice should meet a minimum of; one year in age for ram and goats, two years in age for cows and buffalo, and five years in age for camels.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) would sacrifice a noble, sturdy, horned ram that had black around its eyes, mouth and legs. He warned against sacrificing animals that have obvious defects.

Sunnah (ways of Prophet Muhammad) recommends that the person who offered the sacrifice should eat from the meat, give some to his relatives, and neighbours and give some away as charity for the needy.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights when and how to sacrifice the Eid-el-Kabir ram.

Eid el Kabir: How to sacrifice Sallah ram

The animal should be sacrificed by reciting the name of Allah and glorifying Him. It should be sacrificed with a sharp knife so that its jugular vein may be cut with the minimum possible pain and its skin should not be removed and limbs should not be cut so long as there is any sign of life in it.

What to say when sacrificing a ram?

The Sunnah for one who wants to sacrifice the animal is to say: Bismillah, wa Allahu akbar, Allahumma hadha minka wa laka, hadha 'anni (or if it is being offered on behalf of someone else, hadha 'an [fulan]), Allahumma taqabbal min [fulan] wa ali [fulan].

What is the dua for Eid sacrifice?

Islamic Relief Canada quoted the prayer for the annual sacrifice thus:

“For me, I have set my face firmly and truly towards Him Who created the heavens and the earth. And never shall I give partners to Allah. Verily my worship and my sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah. Lord of the worlds. O Allah this sacrifice is from you and is for you.”

Eid el Kabir: When to sacrifice Sallah ram

Animal sacrifice for Eid-el-Adha is performed on the first day of ‘Eid, the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah and on the days of Tashreeq, i.e. 11th, 12th and 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Any of these days is allowed for sacrifice. The sacrifice is to be performed yearly.

The sacrificing cannot be performed before the Eid prayer. Bukhari and Muslim reported from Anas (radiyallhu ‘anhu) that Allah’s Messenger (salallhu ‘alaihi wasallam) said:

“The one who sacrificed before the ‘Eid prayer, then his sacrifice is not counted, rather it is merely meat that he had offered to his family.”

Sunnah acts to do on Eid-el-Kabir day

The day is when Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah.

