8 Things To Do on Arafah, The Preceding Day of Eid-el-Kabir
Sokoto, Sokoto state - The Day of Arafah (also called Arafat) is a day of huge spiritual significance and is believed to be a time when Allah forgives sins and grants mercy to those who sincerely repent.
After the Day of Arafah, Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and lasts for three days.
Arafah is also the day the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) made his farewell sermon during his final pilgrimage and bore witness that God perfected His religion (Islam), completed His favours upon him, and approved the religion as a way of life.
Arafah is considered the greatest day of the entire year in the Islamic calendar.
For 2024, Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16.
Before Eid-el-Kabir, Muslims are enjoined to take advantage of Arafah day. Thus, Legit.ng highlights some of the actions to perform below:
1) Perform ghusl
Ghusl is an Arabic term for the full-body ritual purification mandatory before the performance of various rituals and prayers.
By performing ghusl, Muslims intend to shed the loads of sins from their souls as they purify their bodies.
2) Fasting
It is recommended to fast on the Day of Arafah — except if fasting weakens us from worship such as prayer and du'a.
The Prophet (SAW) was quoted to have said: “Hajj is Arafah.”
Fasting and repenting on the Day of Arafah is a way of renewing your promise to Allah (SWT) and starting afresh, as well as defeating Satan who tempted you to commit past sins.
3) Do nafilah (optional prayer)
After the prayers of dhuhr and asr, it is recommended to observe a two-unit salah outside, that is, under the open sky
In the first rakah, after Suratul Fatiha, you recite Suratul Ikhlas. On the second rakah, recite Suratul Kafirun after Suratul Fatiha.
4) Seek forgiveness
Don't forget the last hour before sunset where it is recommended to beg Allah for forgiveness, to perform tasbih and remember Him.
Narrations tell us that it is the day of forgiveness of sins to the extent that some sins can only be forgiven on days like Arafah. So speak to Allah Subhana wa Ta'ala, from the heart. Mention the sins and make a genuine commitment not to do them again.
5) Pray for others
Pray for others on Arafah day.
Be selfless and never despair at the mercy of Allah.
6) Do charity
Giving Sadaqah is one of the most virtuous acts of worship, and doing it on this holy day can help believers gain blessings.
7) Read the Holy Qur'an
Some people have asked about the surah to read on Arafat day.
Muslims should recite "SubhanAllahi wa bihamdihi, SubhanAllahil Adheem" on the day of Arafah.
8) Do dhikr on Arafah day
One of the best acts of Dhikr on this day is sending Salawat (salutations) to Prophet Muhammad.
Salutations upon the Prophet are the cornerstone of every blessing!
Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares two-day public holiday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria declared Monday 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, as public holidays to mark the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
The permanent secretary in the ministry, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 14, said the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.
