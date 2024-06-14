Two were caught attempting to sell allegedly stolen rams at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market

Shuaibu Ibrahim reported that the rams were stolen from Alhaji Rabiu Usman's residence, who had purchased them for Eid el-Kabir

Local vigilantes were alerted and took the suspects into custody as the FCT Police Command spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, has yet to confirm the incident

FCT, Abuja- Two men have been arrested while attempting to sell two rams they allegedly stole at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

This is coming just 48 hours after two men were apprehended with three stolen cows at the Abaji Cattle Market in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that the suspects allegedly stole the rams from the residence of Alhaji Rabiu Usman, who had purchased them for Eid el-Kabir in Unguwar Dodo, a metropolis within the council, on Wednesday.

He said:

“Alhaji Rabiu is my friend. I accompanied him to Madalla last week where he bought the two rams and brought them home. However, on Wednesday evening, he called to inform me that his rams had been stolen.”

“Alhaji Rabiu notified the ram sellers at the Gwagwalada Cattle Market about the missing rams. So, on Wednesday around 5pm, he received a call to come to the market as some people had brought two rams to sell. He hurried there and identified them as his rams.”

Usman reported that vigilantes were notified and they arrived to take the suspects into custody, as reported by Daily Trust.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, has not yet confirmed the incident.

