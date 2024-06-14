Muslims across the world will seek Allah's forgiveness, blessings and mercy on the day of Arafah as millions of them stand in Makkah to complete the fifth pillar of Islam

The Day of Arafah is always the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah and a day before Eid Al Adha, while this year falls on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Arafah Day is a significant day as it allows Muslims to get closer to their Lord, especially those who fell short during Ramadan

Muslims across the world have gathered in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj, a spiritual rite and the last pillar of Islam. The significant part of this rite is the Day of Arafah (also spelt Day of Arafat).

This is the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is always the day before Eid Al Adha. The 2024 Arafah Day is expected to fall on Saturday, June 15.

What you should know about Arafah, Eid-el-Adha Photo Credit: @theholymosques

Source: Twitter

According to Islamic Relief, the Arafah is one of the most significant days in the Islamic calendar.

It is recorded that on this day, Allah perfected His religion (Islam), completed His favour on his beloved Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), and declared the religion a way of life. Allah (SWT) made this known in Surah Al-Ma'idah.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favour upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion. - Quran 5:3

When is the day of Arafah?

The Day of Arafah is the ninth day of the Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. In 2024, it will be Saturday, June 15.

This will be determined by the citing of the moon. The Islamic calendar used the lunar calendar. The Arafah Day always happened ten days earlier every year.

The Importance of Arafah Day

To Muslims, Arafah Day refers to the day of deep forgiveness, blessings, and mercy from Allah (SWT). Many Muslims are worried about failing during Ramadan, and Arafah Day is like a second chance to amend character and behaviour and get closer to their creator.

It is also the day the Holy Prophet made his last sermon during his final pilgrimage. The day he proclaimed that Allah perfected Islam, completed His favour on him and approved His religion as a way of life.

Another name for Arafah Day is Yawm Al-Waqf (the Day of Standing). It means the day Muslims stand before their Lord for a long period of time. They pray for His Divine Mercy.

There is no day on which Allah frees people from the Fire more so than on the day of ‘Arafah. He comes close to those (people standing on ‘Arafah), and then He reveals before His Angels saying, ‘What are these people seeking. - Sahih Al Muslim

Source: Legit.ng