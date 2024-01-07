A video from a surveillance camera in an Indonesia mosque has revealed the moment an Imam, who was performing fajr salat, early morning prayer, for his congregation, suddenly passed away.

According to the video, the Imam was praying for his congregation, but when he knelt down, he was like in a position longer than expected before falling to the ground dead.

According to Gulf Today, the incident happened in Indonesia on Friday, January 5.

The muezzin, who was directly behind the Imam, raised his head to see the Imam lying on the ground dead. He then stepped forward to continue leading the worshippers In the prayer and then completed the prayers.

