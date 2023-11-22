Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce in Gaza, brokered by Qatar, which includes the release of 50 women and children held in the Gaza Strip and the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, clarified that the truce does not signify the end of the war, and Israeli military operations will resume after the four-day pause

The truce is subject to extension, with fighting halted for an additional day for every 10 captives freed from Gaza

Gaza - Israel and Hamas have agreed on a deal for a four-day truce in Gaza following an intervention by Qatar.

The deal also includes the release of 50 women and children held in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a deal for a four-day truce in Gaza. Photo credit: ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, about 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails will be freed as part of the deal.

Israel-Hamas war: PM Netanyahu gives update on truce

Speaking on the development, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the agreement does not mean war will stop.

He vowed that the Israeli military would continue the bombardments after the four-day truce.

Legit.ng gathers that more than 14,100 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.

Israel-Hamas war: Details of 4-day truce

The truce will last for four days, but it's subject to extension

The truce will start within the next 24 hours

Fighting will be paused for an additional day for every further 10 captives freed from Gaza

Israel will stop military vehicle movement and allow people to travel along Salah al-Din Road

More humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel, will be let into Gaza during the truce

Hamas to release 50 women and children held in the Gaza Strip

Israel to release 150 women and children held in Israeli prisons

Israeli PM Netanyahu says the truce does not mean the war has ended, as his military will resume fighting after pause

Fighting continues in Gaza ahead of truce

Ahead of the official announcement of the start of the four-day truce, Israel's military operation seems to be continuing in Gaza, according to BBC.

The British media reported that pictures of Gaza's skyline taken Wednesday morning, November 22, show smoke rising over the territory after an apparent Israeli airstrike.

Israel-Hamas: Muslim groups back Palestine in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Muslim groups staged a peaceful procession to demand an immediate ceasefire in the war-hit city of Gaza.

The groups gathered at Dawah Centre in the Ijesha area of Lagos on Thursday, October 12, offering prayers for enduring peace in the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng