Israel has directed its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.

The National Security Council made this known in a statement on Saturday, October 21, Arab News reported.

Israel’s National Security Council has urged its citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan Photo Credit: @netanyahu

Source: Twitter

“Israel’s National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible,”

This is coming just days after Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng