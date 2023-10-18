al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza was attacked and over 500 people were killed in an Israeli air raid on Monday, October 16

Gazza - No fewer than 500 people have been killed while hundreds have been injured by an Israeli air raid on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, Palestinian authorities in the besieged territory disclosed this.

Israel kills 500 in Gazza hospital Photo Credit: @Dng21509147

Source: Twitter

A Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, ambulance services are trying to evacuate bodies and count the dead, among whom are many children.

He said the al-Ahli Arab Hospital is a historic hospital associated with the Anglican Church.

“It hosts many displaced families and patients. It became a shelter due to the Israeli assaults on Gaza,”

Also, health officials in Gaza said the victims of the hospital attack are women and children

The health officials added that the death toll will increase as many bodies remain unidentified, calling for a large turnout at the funerals today.

However, Israel Defense Forces has denied any involvement in the Gazza hospital attack, CNN reported.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said, “We did not strike that, and the intelligence that we have suggests that it was a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad, and I want to add, categorically, that we do not intentionally strike any sensitive facilities, any sensitive facilities, and definitely not hospitals,”

What to know about the Gazza hospital that was bombed?

The al-Ahli Arab Hospital was founded in 1882 and is located in the center of Gaza City.

The oldest hospital in Gaza is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

In Arabic, its name means “The Arab People’s Hospital”.

It was gathered that the hospital offers free clinics for elderly women, free care for burn injuries and underweight or malnourished children, screening programmes for the early detection of breast cancer, and psychosocial support for children and their caregivers who have suffered trauma.

The hospital also offers free mobile clinics to villages across Gaza.

