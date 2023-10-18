US President Joe Biden has backed the narrative that Tuesday's attack on a hospital in Gaza was not carried out by Israel

Biden said with what he has seen of the tragic incident, it appears to him that the "other team" was responsible for the attack

He stated this while speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, October 18

Tel Aviv, Israel - United States President Joe Biden has revealed those who could be responsible for the attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Biden said that based on what he has seen, the hospital attack appeals like the “other team” carried out the bomb attack and not Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Biden backs Israel’s narrative on Gaza hospital attack Photo Credits: @JoeBiden/@netanyahu

Source: Twitter

He stated this while speaking at a news conference after arriving at the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv.

The US president's visit to Israel is said to be for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the Gaza war from spiraling into an even larger conflict.

Biden was received at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, October 17.

He said:

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

“But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot, we’ve got to overcome a lot of things.”

Biden added:

“The world is looking. Israel has a value set like the United States does, and other democracies, and they are looking to see what we are going to do.”

