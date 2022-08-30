S.D. Pradhan, an intelligence expert, has picked holes in the ambitious infrastructure investment plan by China in developing countries

According to Pradhan, the plan by China tagged Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is capable of plunging poor countries into a debt crisis

He warned in a lengthy write-up that appeared in The Times of India that the Chinese BRI comes with major issues that do not benefit target countries

S.D. Pradhan, an intelligence expert, has written an article picking serious holes in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a Chinese infrastructure plan for developing countries.

The BRI was launched by China in 2013 and it aims at developing major trade routes between China and the rest of the world.

S.D. Pradhan warns that China's infrastructure plan could be a trap. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

But writing in the Times of India, S.D. Pradhan warned that the China BRI could plunge developing nations into a debt crisis which he calls a debt trap.

He wrote:

"There are six important drawbacks of the BRI. First, it is a centrally designed scheme of China for its own economic and strategic interests. Second, neither the interests nor the capabilities f the participating countries have been taken into account. Third, the projects aimed at generating benefits to the Chinese companies and does not generate employment for locals except for the labourers."

"Fourth, the BRI projects do not bother about the sovereignty of nations from where it passes through. Fifth, the BRI is Eurasia focussed and it does not cater to the connectivity needed by the participating countries to other areas.

S.D. Pradhan's submission is slightly in line with an article published by the Chatham House which says the original intention of China is to make developing economies interdependent on China's economy.

Nigeria is one of the countries that have benefited in the China BRI after it joined in 2018.

