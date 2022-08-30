Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has urged authorities at all levels to work together on solving the problem of ASUU and the Nigerian economy

Professor Osinbajo was reported to have made the comment when governors of the All Progressives Congress paid him a visit on the success of his recent knee surgery

ASUU has been on strike for the past for over six months due to the government's inability to implement the agreement it had with the union in 2009

FCT, Abuja - Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, has said authorities at all levels should act fast on the country's problems.

The vice president was reported to have said this on Tuesday, August 30, when the progressives governors paid him a visit over his recent surgery, The Cable reported.

Osinbajo speaks on ASUU strike

Source: Facebook

Recall that Osinbajo went under the knife for knee surgery in July.

ASUU strike is over six months

During the visit, issues of the ongoing strike by the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) and the country’s economy topped their discussion, a statement from the state house revealed.

The academic union has been on strike for over 6 months due to the inability of the federal government to implement an agreement signed in 2009.

ASUU has repeatedly complained about the poor state of infrastructure in Nigerian universities, and the lecturers are demanding an increase in their salaries.

Osinbajo, governors makes crucial agreement on ASUU strike

The vice president and the governors agreed to work together to find lasting solutions to the problems.

“We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

The vice president was also quoted to have commended the Nigerian doctors and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities in the country.

