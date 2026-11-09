The Benin Electricity Distribution Company reached an agreement with two electricity workers' unions after months of negotiations over staff welfare

The salary adjustment followed an industrial dispute that BEDC's Acting MD said caused revenue losses and reputational damage to the company

A conciliation meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment had earlier helped resolve several outstanding issues between both parties

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has announced a pay rise for its workers, with the new salary adjustment set to take effect from December 1, 2026.

BEDC disclosed the development in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Electricity workers to earn higher salaries as BEDC concludes negotiations with unions Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company said the decision followed the conclusion of successful negotiations with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), with the agreement formally signed on November 6, 2026.

BEDC, which distributes electricity across Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states, quoted the outcome directly in its statement:

"BEDC Electricity Plc has successfully concluded negotiations with representatives of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), reaching a mutually agreed resolution on consequential salary adjustments, effective December 1, 2026."

The negotiations were led by BEDC's Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Lawani, alongside SSAEAC Deputy General Secretary, Dr Innocent Lord-Douglas, and NUEE Assistant General Secretary (Field Services), Mbang Ntukubes.

BEDC explains what led to the agreement

Lawani said the negotiations concluded a review process that began in March 2026, adding that an earlier meeting held on October 7, 2026, had already laid the groundwork for the final agreement signed in November, the Sun reports.

He described the deal as a reflection of the shared commitment between management and the unions to improve employee welfare and the company's overall performance.

However, he expressed regret over the industrial action that preceded the settlement, saying the strike was avoidable and had resulted in revenue losses, reputational damage and hardship for electricity consumers.

BEDC reaches agreement with labour unions after months of salary talks Photo: Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

Lawani also pointed to longstanding financial constraints facing BEDC, noting that the company's operational expenditure framework had not been revised since 2013 despite rising costs and shifting economic conditions, Punch reports.

He added that the company's access to its full approved operational expenditure allocation was tied to meeting specific revenue collection targets, with shortfalls leading to reduced funding.

PH refinery workers demand their salaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that support staff at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) have threatened to shut down the refinery within 48 hours unless the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) addresses their demands over unpaid salaries and welfare issues.

The workers protested at the refinery in Eleme, Rivers State, on Monday, October 5, blocking the entrance and setting up tents as they demanded payment of seven months of salary arrears.

The PHRC Support Staff Union also accused the refinery management of failing to implement a new salary structure.

Source: Legit.ng