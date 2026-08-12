Lightning struck an Ohio prison on August 11 while inmates were outdoors between buildings after an evening meal

One inmate was airlifted to hospital, and seven remain hospitalised as severe storms continue battering the US Midwest

At least 3 people have died across the region, with over 625,000 customers left without power in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois

Sixteen inmates at an Ohio prison were injured on August 11 after lightning struck the facility during a severe storm that has caused widespread destruction across the US Midwest, killing at least three people.

The prisoners were caught outdoors while moving between buildings following an evening meal when the lightning hit.

Lightning strike injures sixteen inmates as Midwest storms cause chaos across Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, one inmate required airlifting to hospital, and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed in August 12 social media update that seven inmates remain hospitalised, including one in serious condition. Nine others have since been discharged back to the correctional institution.

No staff members were injured in the incident. The nature of the airlifted inmate's injuries has not been publicly disclosed.

Storms tear through Ohio, Indiana and Illinois

The lightning strike was part of a broader weather emergency gripping the Midwest. The National Weather Service issued flash flooding warnings across Ohio and Indiana and confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Chicago's south suburbs on August 11. Footage from across the region shows homes with damaged roofs and trees downed by the force of the storms.

At least three deaths have been confirmed. A four-year-old boy in Indiana died after a tree struck his family's mobile home. An Indiana woman was killed in a home explosion during winds exceeding 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour, though police captain Rob Maynard said investigators cannot yet draw final conclusions on the precise cause, even as they believe the storm played a role. Maynard also noted that several gas leaks occurred as falling trees disrupted underground infrastructure.

In Ohio, a separate individual died when first responders could not reach them in time during a flooding emergency. Governor Mike DeWine warned residents on August 11 to stay alert and exercise caution. "This is a very dangerous weather situation," he said, urging people to keep an eye on the news and use "common sense."

Power cuts and airport disruptions

The storms have knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of people. More than 295,000 customers in Indiana, over 185,000 in Ohio, and around 145,000 in Illinois were without power as of August 11, according to a regional power tracking service.

The National Weather Service also warned of severe wind gusts strong enough to bring down trees, branches and power lines, urging residents to prepare for further flooding. "Now is the time to plan for severe weather and flooding!" the NWS said.

Air travel was also disrupted, with the Federal Aviation Administration issuing ground stops at several major airports including Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports due to thunderstorms, with delays continuing into Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio prison reports hospitalized inmates after severe weather disrupts daily routines. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

US set to revoke American citizenship of 3 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Justice has moved to strip three Nigerian nationals of their American citizenship as part of a sweeping denaturalisation campaign that the agency described as the largest of its kind in recorded history.

The Department announced it had filed denaturalisation actions in various US district courts against 25 individuals between 20 July and 3 August 2026, with complaints covering offences ranging from attempted first-degree murder to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Three of those named are Nigerian nationals.

Source: Legit.ng