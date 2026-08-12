The US government announced nearly $2 billion in new partnerships with faith-based and community organisations to fund global health and humanitarian work

The funding is set to strengthen more than 2,500 health facilities and train over 30,000 community health workers across multiple countries

An estimated 7 million people caught in 16 active humanitarian crises stand to benefit from the emergency assistance component of the funding

The United States government has committed nearly $2 billion to a network of faith-based and community organisations tasked with delivering health and humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations around the world.

The US Africa Media Hub shared the announcement on August 12 via its official X account, outlining the scale of the commitment and the populations it is intended to reach.

US government funding supports faith-based groups delivering health aid to vulnerable populations worldwide. Photo credit: Andrew Hanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How the funding will be used

According to the announcement, the resources will be channelled through more than 2,500 health facilities that are set to receive direct support under the initiative. In addition, the funding will finance training for over 30,000 community health workers, a workforce that often serves as the primary point of care in areas where formal health infrastructure is limited or absent.

Beyond routine health services, a portion of the funding is earmarked for emergency assistance. The US said the support is expected to reach an estimated 7 million people currently affected by 16 separate humanitarian crises across different parts of the world.

Faith-based and community groups as delivery partners

The decision to route the funding through faith-based and community organisations reflects a broader approach to last-mile service delivery, particularly in regions where these groups maintain established trust with local populations and existing infrastructure on the ground.

No specific countries were named in the announcement, though the reference to 16 humanitarian crises suggests the reach of the initiative spans multiple continents, including parts of Africa where such organisations have historically played a significant role in public health delivery.

The announcement did not specify a disbursement timeline or identify which organisations have already been confirmed as partners under the initiative.

See the X post below:

US sets aside $200m for Christian facilities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States signed a five-year, $5.1 billion bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with a portion of the funding dedicated to supporting Christian faith-based healthcare facilities across the country. Under the MoU, both countries will work together to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak response.

In a statement released by the US Mission, Nigeria said the agreement was sealed under the America First Global Health Strategy, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s health system and expanding access to lifesaving services. Under the five-year MOU, the US intends to commit nearly $2.1 billion in health assistance, with nearly $3.0 billion in new domestic health expenditures by the Government of Nigeria over the same five-year period.

Source: Legit.ng