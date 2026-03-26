Israel’s recognition remains a divisive issue, with several African nations refusing full diplomatic ties

Countries such as Algeria, Libya, and Somalia go further by not recognising Israel as a state at all

This ongoing rejection reflects wider Arab and Muslim-majority opposition, rooted in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it was not until May 11, 1949, that the United Nations (UN) formally recognised its sovereignty.

At that time, Israel’s membership was approved by a majority of the 58 UN member states, though under certain conditions.

African nations refuse diplomatic ties and continue to reject Israel’s recognition. Photo credit: PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite this, recognition of Israel has remained limited. By 2023, only 165 of the 193 UN member states acknowledged Israel’s sovereignty. Many Arab and Muslim-majority countries continue to reject full diplomatic ties or recognition of Israel as a state.

African countries that do not recognise Israel

According to Newsweek, several African nations, particularly those with Muslim-majority populations, have refused to establish complete diplomatic relations with Israel. These include:

Algeria – Does not recognise Israel as a country.

– Does not recognise Israel as a country. Comoros – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

– Refuses full diplomatic ties. Djibouti – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

– Refuses full diplomatic ties. Libya – Does not recognise Israel as a country.

– Does not recognise Israel as a country. Mali – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

– Refuses full diplomatic ties. Mauritania – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

– Refuses full diplomatic ties. Niger – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

– Refuses full diplomatic ties. Somalia – Does not recognise Israel as a country.

– Does not recognise Israel as a country. Tunisia – Refuses full diplomatic ties.

Among these, Libya, Somalia, and Algeria stand out as nations that do not even recognise Israel’s existence as a state.

Beyond Africa, several Muslim-majority countries in Asia also refuse to recognise Israel. This reflects a broader stance among Arab and Islamic nations, many of which continue to reject Israel’s sovereignty due to ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Gaza conflict

Despite repeated calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire, Israel continues military operations in Gaza. The attacks are carried out under the justification of suppressing Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group.

Israel’s recognition remains a divisive issue in international politics. While most UN member states acknowledge its sovereignty, a significant number of African and Muslim-majority countries refuse to recognise Israel or establish diplomatic ties.

This ongoing rejection shows the deep-rooted political and religious tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Muslim-majority countries in Africa reject Israel’s legitimacy and diplomatic relations. Photo credit: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Has Netanyahu of Israel gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran. On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

As of 8.18am (West African Time), March 13, 2026, the post had gained 701 likes, 706 comments and 158 shares. It included hashtags such as Israel, Iran, USA, Netanyahu, absconding. While rumours circulated about Netanyahu’s disappearance, official updates and photos showed that he is active and performing official duties. This directly contradicts the claim that he had been missing for five days.

There has been no statement from the Israeli government confirming that Netanyahu is missing. No credible or reliable sources have reported that Netanyahu is absent from Israel or that his whereabouts are unknown.

Source: Legit.ng