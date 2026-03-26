Democratic advocacy groups had accused the Niger State government of allowing alleged intimidation and arrests of journalists critical of the administration

The groups had urged Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago to uphold constitutional press freedoms and ensure law enforcement actions followed due process

They had warned that continued suppression of dissent could weaken democratic institutions and attract wider national attention

Democratic advocacy groups have criticised what they described as a growing pattern of intimidation against journalists in Niger State, accusing the administration of Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago of undermining press freedom through alleged arrests and harassment of media practitioners.

In a statement signed by Sani Ahmad and made available to Legit.ng, a deputy national convener of One North Movement, the group said reports from the state raised serious concerns about respect for constitutional rights.

Advocacy groups condemn alleged arrests of journalists in Niger State. Photo: FB/UmaruBago

Source: Twitter

The statement urged the governor to uphold freedom of expression and ensure that law enforcement agencies act strictly within the law.

Group raises concerns over press freedom

The group argued that democratic governance depends on open debate, dissent, and the ability of the press to hold leaders accountable.

It contrasted the alleged actions in Niger State with the posture of the federal government under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that critics and opponents have continued to operate without intimidation at the national level.

According to the statement, any perceived suppression of journalists at the state level damages democratic institutions and weakens public confidence.

It added that leaders in a democracy are subject to scrutiny and criticism as part of public service, not immune from it.

Advocacy group calls for democratic conduct

The advocacy group recalled that previous leaders, including the late Muhammadu Buhari, faced sustained public criticism while in office. It warned that resorting to arrests or intimidation creates fear and erodes trust in government.

The statement also referenced concerns raised by International Press Institute Nigeria, noting that continued reports of media harassment could draw broader national and international attention to Niger State.

The group called on Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago to halt any actions that infringe on press freedom, ensure due process in all security operations, and foster dialogue rather than confrontation. It warned that failure to address the situation could lead to escalation to federal authorities.

Sani Ahmad, who also chairs the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu Continuity 2027, said leadership requires protecting citizens’ rights, not silencing dissent, and urged the state government to act in the interest of democracy.

Man arrested for shouting during Bago's Sallah visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that A 38-year-old man, Hamisu Abdullahi, has been arrested for allegedly shouting “no water, no light” during Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s visit to the Emir of Suleja.

The Niger State governor visited the traditional ruler after Eid-el-Fitr prayers on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Hamisu was reportedly arrested after shouting the phrase at the emir’s palace during the governor’s visit. The police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect was arrested for attempting to disrupt government activities during the governor’s Sallah visit.

Angry youths attack Niger state governor

In a separate report, Legit.ng reported that angry youths on Sunday afternoon, November 2, reportedly attacked the convoy of Niger state governor, Umar Bago, in Bida, smashing vehicles after a planned cash handout failed.

Sources told Legit.ng that during his visit for Saturday’s local government election, the governor urged young people to come out and collect money, saying, “There is enough, you can’t finish it.”

Source: Legit.ng