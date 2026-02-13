Somali citizens at home and in the diaspora funded and built a private residence for former president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmaajo

The project, launched in 2022, raised about 300,000 dollars through voluntary donations and was completed in the coastal city of Marka

Farmaajo thanked contributors after the house was inaugurated, describing the gesture as a symbol of unity beyond politics

A rare civic gesture has unfolded in Somalia, where citizens pooled resources to build a private home for former president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmaajo.

The residence, located in the coastal city of Marka, was financed entirely through voluntary public donations rather than state funds or private benefactors.

According to TRT Afrika, the idea took shape in June 2022, shortly after Farmaajo left office, with Somalis at home and in the diaspora contributing toward the project.

Organisers said the fundraising drive raised about 300,000 dollars, reflecting what supporters described as appreciation for his time in leadership and his personal conduct after leaving office.

Somali citizens fund Farmaajo residence

Construction of the building, later named “Thank You, Mr President,” began in July 2023 and was completed at a cost of about 295,000 dollars, according to the former president’s communications office.

The house sits on a 120 by 140 square metre plot close to the Indian Ocean shoreline. It was officially inaugurated on February 6 in the presence of community members and organisers involved in the initiative.

In a message posted on his social media platforms, Farmaajo thanked Somalis from different walks of life who contributed, including civilians and members of the security services.

He described the gesture as deeply moving and said it reflected a sense of national unity beyond political divisions.

Farmaajo served as Somalia’s ninth president from 2017 to 2022, after earlier holding office as prime minister between 2010 and 2011.

During the fundraising campaign, several contributors publicly praised his leadership record, pointing to fiscal discipline, efforts to restore Somalia’s international standing and progress made on debt relief negotiations.

Context of leadership and succession

Somalia’s current president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, succeeded Farmaajo and has continued reconstruction efforts following decades of conflict and recurring natural disasters.

These efforts have drawn support from international partners, including Türkiye, which has maintained a visible role in humanitarian and development assistance.

Unlike many countries, Somalia does not provide extensive pensions or lifetime benefits for former leaders.

Farmaajo had previously stated in public interviews that he did not own a house in Mogadishu and had been living in rented accommodation since leaving office.

Marka carries historical significance in Somali politics. The city is home to the residence of Aden Abdulle Hassan, the country’s first president, giving additional symbolic weight to the location of Farmaajo’s new home.

