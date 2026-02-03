Clintons agree to testify in Epstein investigation amid ongoing controversy and legal negotiations

No wrongdoing accusations against Clintons; they deny knowledge of Epstein's actions

Former President's deposition marks historic congressional testimony first since Gerald Ford's in 1983

United States - Former United States President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify in the investigation of late offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He reportedly killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial.

Epstein’s case regained global attention after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of documents.

Neither Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing by survivors of Epstein's abuse, and they have denied knowledge of his offense.

The Clintons’ agreement comes days before a vote on whether to hold the couple in criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee after a months-long standoff.

As reported by BBC News, it's unclear when the depositions will take place.

This will be the first time a former US president has testified to a congressional panel since Gerald Ford did so in 1983.

Bill Clinton was Epstein’s acquaintance but has denied knowledge of his offense.

The former American President said he cut off contact with the deceased two decades ago.

The Clintons’ lawyers made an offer for them to provide limited testimony that would have centred on a four-hour interview by Bill Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2026.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, however, expressed concerns that Clinton would stonewall questions and run down the clock.

"I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members."

On Monday, February 2, 2026, Bill Clinton's deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña posted on X confirming the couple would appear before the panel.

Ureña wrote in a tweet directed at the House Oversight Committee.

"They negotiated in good faith. "You did not.

"They told you under oath what they know, but you don't care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."

The House Rules Committee Chairwoman, Virginia Foxx, said the Oversight Committee needed more time "to clarify with the Clintons what they are actually agreeing to".

Newly released Epstein’s private emails mentioned Trump

Recall that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released newly obtained emails showing Epstein repeatedly mentioned Donald Trump in private correspondence.

The messages, spanning more than a decade, included claims that Trump “knew about the girls” and spent time with a woman identified as Virginia Giuffre.

While Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing, the release reignited political debate in Washington over his past ties to Epstein.

Epstein files: US lawmakers overwhelmingly backed bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US House of Representatives has passed a near-unanimous vote directing the Department of Justice to release files linked to Epstein.

Rep Clay Higgins cast the lone dissenting vote and warned that the bill, as written, could expose innocent individuals named in investigative records.

The bill’s sponsors, joined by several survivors, urged the Senate to advance the measure without changes that could obstruct public disclosure.

